Cricketers who turned multi millionaires in 2022!

Sam Curran

Sam Curran was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs. 18.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Koch. He is now the most expensive player ever in the IPL, going past Chris Morris. Curran’s base price was Rs 2 crore.Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding race for Curran as his price quickly reached Rs 7 crore, at which point Rajasthan Royals joined the bidding. RCB dropped out shortly after as RR and MI continued to engage in a fierce bidding war. Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray shortly after before Punjab eventually broke the bank.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore, becoming the second most expensive player in the IPL.The bidding for the Australia player started at Rs 2 crore between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The price shot past Rs. 7 crore in no time. Delhi Capitals also entered the race as the sum moved past Rs. 10 crore. Capitals and Indians fought for the player even past the 15-crore mark.Green moves second in the list of most expensive auction buys in the IPL. He’s behind Sam Curran, who earned Rs. 18.50 crore.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was signed by CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore. Stokes attracted interest from multiple teams after the all-rounder played a crucial role in England’s T20 World Cup winning campaign earlier this year. Stokes is now the most expensive player ever for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar.England allrounder Stokes entered at Rs 2 crore. RCB competed with RR before LSG entered the bid at Rs 7 crore. SRH too entered the fray shortly after followed by CSK. The MS Dhoni-led team eventually landed Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore, third joint-highest price tag ever in the IPL.

Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies player was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive wicketkeeper batter in IPL auction history.Chennai Super Kings started the bid at the base price of Rs. 2 crore. Rajasthan Royals gave the four-time champion the fight as the price shot past Rs. 3 crore.Delhi Capitals entered the race at Rs. 3.60 crore. Capitals and Royals remained locked in contest past Rs. 6 crore. Lucknow Super Giants joined the race with Rs. 7.25 crore, and then price eventually crossed Rs. 10 crore.

Harry Brook

The England batter was signed by SRH for Rs 13.25 crore, nearly nine times more than his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.There was a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals initially before Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the bidding war. SRH and RR then kept raising the paddle as Brook’s worth crossed Rs 13 crore, at which point RR finally dropped out. RR only has Rs 13.2 crore in its purse.