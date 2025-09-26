"Cricketing observation from well-wisher, admirer": Kaif responds to Bumrah's criticism

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif responded graciously to Jasprit Bumrah's criticism of his cricketing observation on his bowling stretch during the powerplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kaif clarified that his comments were merely a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and admirer, emphasising Bumrah's stature as India's biggest match-winner.

Kaif responded calmly to Jasprit Bumrah's criticism, framing his comments as "a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer."

Kaif, in an X post, wrote, "Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours."

This comes after Kaif wrote on X that under Rohit Sharma, Bumrah would bowl an over during the powerplay, one during the middle overs, and two during the death overs. He also pointed out that Bumrah prefers to bowl when his body is warmed up to avoid injury and how one over from Bumrah after the powerplay could "hurt India" against bigger teams.

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt india," posted Kaif.

To this, Bumrah replied, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again."

During Rohit's captaincy, Bumrah would at best bowl two overs during the powerplay and was also used as a wicket-taking option during the middle overs, with an over. He would mostly get two overs during the death.

However, during this tournament, Surya has given him a chance to bowl three powerplay overs, leaving him with just one over in the death overs.

During his four games, Bumrah's figures at powerplay have been: 19/1 against UAE, 16/1 against Pakistan, 34/0 against Pakistan (Super Four), and 17/1 against Bangladesh (Super Four).

In the ongoing tournament, Bumrah has not been at his best, having taken five wickets at an average of 22.00, with an economy rate of 7.33 and best figures of 2/18.

India will be taking on Sri Lanka on Friday. India is already in the finals and would like to keep their record of not losing any match in the tournament.

Pakistan has made history by booking their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals India, marking their first-ever final clash in the tournament's 41-year history. The Green Shirts secured a thrilling 11-run win over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown against India on Sunday.

