Cricketing stars set to return for inaugural edition of International Masters League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : A galaxy of cricketing greats is set to converge in India for one of the grandest T20 franchise tournaments, when the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), kicks off this year.

The six-team league is the brainchild of two of the greatest global cricketing icons, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar and Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. These two all-time greats will collaborate with India's leading sports management company PMG Sports and SPORTFIVE, a renowned global sports marketing company, in establishing a company in India to stage the league.

The International Masters League (IML) will be an annual T20 cricket tournament, initially featuring cricketing stars from six cricket-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

The tournament promises to rekindle memories and draw out new battles, as it brings back the magic of some of the game's greatest players. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's return is set to reignite excitement among millions of fans eagerly awaiting the Master Blaster's magic with the bat once more across the 22 yards. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

The matches are scheduled to be held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

PMG Sports and SPORTFIVE Sports Management LLC will be providing services for some of the commercial and operational aspects of the league including sourcing franchise partnerships, commercial rights partnerships, on-ground execution and broadcast production.

Parties interested in participating in the league through ownership of one of the franchise teams are invited to express their interest in this opportunity by registering at eoi@imlt20.in

Sachin Tendulkar, speaking about the International Masters League, said, "Cricket continues to grow in popularity not just in India, but across the world. In the last decade, T20 cricket has accelerated its adoption, and has drawn new fans into the game. There is now a strong desire among fans across ages, to re-witness age-old battles in newer formats. Sportspersons never retire at heart, and the competitive streak within, waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers. I am certain all players participating will get back into the groove and prepare hard. When we represent our countries, we all want to play top quality cricket and try to win."

Sunil Gavaskar, Commissioner of the International Masters League, added, "T20 cricket's rise offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the sport we love. The International Masters League will bring fans closer to the legends they've admired for years, offering another golden chance to watch their heroes LIVE in action. This is more than just a tournamentit's a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey and create new memories together."

Stefan Felsing, CEO of SPORTFIVE, emphasized the importance of this project, and said, "This tournament presents a fantastic opportunity to enhance our footprint in cricket. It's just the start, with more cricket initiatives coming soon. We are thrilled to be part of this journey, bringing back iconic players to the pitch and giving fans a new way to connect with their heroes."

SPORTFIVE's Seamus O'Brien, President APAC, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "This marks a milestone in our strategic development of the SPORTFIVE Asia network, expanding our footprint across the key business and sporting centres of the continent. Unlocking the opportunities of the Indian marketplace with such a marquee event and iconic partners is a pivotal moment. The IML is not just a tournament it's an opportunity to make a lasting impact by celebrating the legacy of cricket's greatest players and their connection with millions of fans in India and throughout the world, whilst creating new memories and more great sporting moments on the way."

