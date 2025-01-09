"Criticism should be based on facts not...": Nitish Rana comes out in support of Gambhir

New Delhi [India], January 9 : India batter Nitish Rana has come out in support of Gautam Gambhir amid the criticism that the head coach is facing over the bashing that India got at the hands of Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After India failed to retain BGT for the first time in 10 years with a 3-1 series defeat, fans and former cricketers have been vocal while slamming players and management.

Gambhir has also been featuring headlines for India's woeful run in the Test format, which hasn't seen them succeed only once in the last eight Tests.

After facing fire from fans, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary became the latest player to criticise Gambhir as India continues to find its way out of the turmoil.

Nitish, who has been with Gautam Gambhir during their time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), backed his former team mentor. According to him, criticism should be based on facts, not personal insecurities.

"Criticism should be based on facts, not personal insecurities. Gauti Bhaiyya is one of the most selfless players I've ever met. He shoulders responsibility in times of distress like no other. Performance doesn't need any PR. The trophies speak for themselves," Nitish wrote on X.

Gambhir's tenure began with India's tour of Sri Lanka. While India was a force to be reckoned with in the T20I format, the ODI series was a different story.

After the first ODI ended in a nerve-wracking draw, India lost the next two games, suffering its first bilateral series defeat in the format against Sri Lanka in a gap of 27 years.

The ODI series was followed by Bangladesh's tour of India, consisting of two Tests and three T20Is. The ODI series defeat became a distant memory, with India sweeping the entire series with a flawless performance.

The road to the World Test Championship final looked secured. New Zealand arrived in India to play three Tests, which were to determine the fate of the WTC final.

When India were the clear favourite on the paper, New Zealand came in with different plans. The Kiwi upped the ante, taking India by surprise and walking away with a historic 3-0 series win.

After facing the first whitewash at home in Test format, India tried to pose a comeback in Australia by trying to defend the BGT in Australia.

The title defence began on a record-shattering note, with India pummelling Australia all around the park in Perth. With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm, India moved to Adelaide on the back of a thumping 295-run victory.

Even after shattering records in Perth, the momentum swung in Australia's favour in the day-night Test. India kept chasing Australia throughout the series and ended on the losing side with a 3-1 series defeat, the first in a decade.

