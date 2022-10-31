Crown Perth Hotel sacks employee who invaded Virat Kohli's privacy

Crown Perth, the hotel the Indian men’s cricket team were in during their stay for the match against South Africa, have issued an apology following Virat Kohli shared a video captured by one of their contractors while accessing the former India captain’s room without permission.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement. “The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.” The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian traveling party at the Crown Perth, during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times," ICC's spokesperson said.

Kohli posted a video on social media, which was originally posted on another social media app by an unidentified user with a caption, 'King Kohli's hotel room'. The short video scans through the room where Kohli was staying."I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that," Kohli wrote on Instagram, while also posting the video taken by the unidentified fan.