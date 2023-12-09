CSA announce South Africa A squad for two four-day match against India A

Johannesburg, Dec Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced the South Africa A (SA ‘A’) squads for the India A tour of South Africa starting on Monday.

SA ‘A’ will play two four-day matches against India A at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and at Willowmoore Park in Benoni starting from 11 and 26 December respectively.

The first match, which will be led by former SA U19 captain Bryce Parsons, has afforded the opportunity to test the depth of the talent pool within CSA’s pipeline structures.

Meanwhile, the second match will see the return of several Test capped players, including Zubayr Hamza, Duanne Olivier, Ryan Rickelton, and Khaya Zondo, along with Proteas spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

Matthew Breetzke, who is currently with the Proteas T20 International squad against India, will captain the side.

South Africa A squad against India A – 1st Four-day Match

Bryce Parsons (captain), Eathan Bosch, Junaid Dawood, Jean du Plessis, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Evan Jones, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Odirile Modimokoane, Hlompho Modimokoane, Siya Plaatjie, Cameron Shekleton and Yaseen Valli.

South Africa A squad against India A – 2nd Four-day Match

Matthew Breetzke (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Josh Richards, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Johan van Dyk and Khaya Zondo. Players 12 and 13 TBC.

