CSA extends Hilton Moreeng contract as women's Head coach till T20 World Cup

Cape Town, Jan 6 Cricket South Africa on Friday extended Hilton Moreeng, contract for the 12th year as women’s Head coach, until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The echoes of last year's historic T20 World Cup final lingered, prompting a plea for change from senior team members. Despite efforts to usher in fresh leadership after interviews in November, Cricket South Africa faces a coaching conundrum, and Moreeng steers the ship through the upcoming challenges.

In August 2023, ESPNcricinfo reported that senior members of the South African women's team wrote a letter to Cricket South Africa (CSA) leadership to lobby for a change in coach as they sought fresh ideas. At the time, CSA did not have enough time to appoint someone else before the team's tour to Pakistan, and Moreeng's contract was extended until the end of the year. CSA also resolved to appoint a head of women's cricket, a position which has also not been filled.

Amidst uncertainty, South Africa's women's team stands atop the women's championship, triumphing over Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The tides have been a mix of success and setbacks, including a triumphant home T20I series and a challenging 3-0 defeat in Pakistan.

As the team gears up for the tour Down Under, a 25-player squad converges in Pretoria for an intensive week-long training camp, with a distinctive focus on red-ball cricket.

Clinton de Preez, women's selection convener, articulates the squad's preparations with an eye on the first Test in 18 months and a historic clash against Australia. The tour, commencing on January 27, promises a spectacle with three T20Is, three ODIs, and the much-anticipated Test match.

