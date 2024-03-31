CSK batting coach Michael Hussey predicts Dhoni will hit six to finish match against DC

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey predicted their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that MS Dhoni will end the game by hitting a four in the last over.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the IPL, Hussey said that the crowd at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will be roaring to see MS Dhoni batting.

"My prediction for the last over of the match is that MS Dhoni will be batting. The crowd will be roaring and MSD will hit a six to finish the match," Hussey said.

The CSK batting coach added that the Delhi-based franchise will be desperate against Chennai on Sunday. However, Hussey added that they will be looking forward to showcasing 'another' good performance.

"They're going to be desperate. They're going to be looking to play a great match. We all start on zero and try and put another good performance against Delhi. Yeah, but I think if we can just focus really well on our game and try and execute our skills as best we can, then hopefully it gives us a good chance to get the result we're after," he added.

Delhi Capitals 🆚 Chennai Super Kings 𝙋𝙧𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙋𝙪𝙡𝙨𝙚, brought to you by the legendary duo of Ricky Ponting & Michael Hussey 👌 👌 - By @28anand #TATAIPL | #DCvCSK | @DelhiCapitals | @ChennaiIPL | @RickyPonting | @mhussey393 pic.twitter.com/GSdeUO5Mzi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2024

The defending champions had a stupendous start to the 17th season of the IPL. They started their campaign after beating Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the season opener. In their second game, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs.

As of now, they are at the top of the IPL standings with four points and a net run rate of +1.979.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (Wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

