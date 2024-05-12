CSK bowler Simarjeet believes Rajasthan Royals' 142-run target is 'easy' to chase

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Simarjeet Singh believes Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 142-run target is easy to chase if they bat properly in the second inning during their clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Simarjeet picked up three wickets and gifted only 26 runs during his four-over spell in the first inning against the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Speaking during the inning break, Simarjeet said it was "difficult" to bowl in the heat during the afternoon match of the tournament against the Royals. Talking about the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he added the ball was sticking into the crease. The CSK bowler also hoped the batters play well during the run chase.

"It was difficult to bowl in this heat. Was prepared for it though. The ball is sticking into the surface, so I tried to drag the length back. Not sure what the plan is, but hope our batters play well. Easy target if we bat sensibly," Simarjeet said.

Recapping the first inning of the match between Chennai and Rajasthan, RR won the toss and decided to bat first, however, their decision did not go in their favour as Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 runs from 21 balls, 3 fours and one six) and Jos Buttler (21 runs from 25 balls, 2 fours) were sluggish after opening for the Royals. Riyan Parag (47* runs from 35 balls, 1 four and 3 six) were the highest run scorer for the visitors as he propelled RR to 141/5.

Simarjeet Singh (3/26) led the CSK bowling attack in the afternoon match of the tournament. Tushar Deshpande (2/30) also came to help Simarjeet in the first inning.

The Chennai-based franchise need to make 142 runs in the second inning to win the match.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

