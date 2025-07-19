New Delhi [India], July 19 : India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has cancelled his overseas deal with Yorkshire and withdrawn from the final set of County Championship games due to "personal reasons".

At the beginning of the last month, Yorkshire confirmed the acquisition of the Chennai Super Kings' captain until the end of the season. He was also available for selection in the Metro Bank One Day Cup and will stay with the White Rose until the end of the season.

Gaikwad was set to debut at North Marine Road on Tuesday against the reigning champions, Surrey. However, on Saturday, Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath confirmed Gaikwad's return and their attempts to find a possible replacement amid "time pressure" ahead of the 10th round clash.

"Unfortunately, Gaikwad's not coming now for personal reasons. We're not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. So that's disappointing. I can't tell you anything about the reasons why, but we hope that everything's ok. We've literally just found out," McGrath said after White Rose's thrilling Vitality Blast win over Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Grace Road.

"We're working behind the scenes on what we can do. But it's only two or three days away, so I'm not sure what we can do at the moment. We're working to try and get a possible replacement, but time pressure is the issue. I can't give you anything more than that at the moment," he concluded.

Before signing with Yorkshire, Gaikwad's campaign in the IPL's 18th season was cut short due to an injury. He was later named in the India A squad for their current tour of England. However, despite earning a place in the squad, he wasn't picked in the final XI for both unofficial Tests.

The Pune native has established himself with his skill set, boasting six international ODI caps and 23 appearances in T20Is. Gaikwad can bat at any spot in the top four with his versatility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor