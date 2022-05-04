CSK know how to make a comeback: Gavaskar on team's chances for IPL 2022 playoffs

Indian Premier League 2022 has entered its most exciting week as the battle for playoffs has intensified.

Chennai Super Kings will once again face southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore and experts are anticipating a mouth-watering contest.

In what would be a test by fire, the RCB will take on the CSK for the second chapter of the Southern derby in a desperate bid to keep their campaign afloat. Despite a seraphic start to the latest edition of the tournament, the Challengers have clattered onto an unexpected snag with three consecutive defeats.

The Men in Yellow will be brimming with confidence as their seasoned skipper MS Dhoni is back at the helm of affairs after an abysmal start to the season. Dhoni eked out a fine win in his very opening game on his return as captain.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Super Kings have a lot of catching up to do but the defending champions can still make a turnaround and qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "They have a lot of catching up to do but they are a team that knows how to make a comeback. But they need to turn it around quickly."

"We saw what happened with KKR last year. When the tournament was being held in India, KKR were nowhere in the picture but in the UAE they won just about everything and went into the finals. So things can turn around in a jiffy in this tournament," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif opined that this week is going to be an interesting one.

"No team can afford to take the others lightly. Any team is capable of beating anyone. Each team will try their best to get those two crucial points. It's time for the big players to show their mettle and take their team forward," Kaif said.

