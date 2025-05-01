CSK out of playoffs race in successive seasons for first-time ever, register unfortunate record at home

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 : Following his side's loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is out of the playoffs race for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), losing their fifth game at home this season, marking their worst performance ever at Chepauk Stadium.

Fine half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh and a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal were the highlights as Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

PBKS is now at the second spot in the table with six wins, three losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. CSK is struggling at the bottom, with two wins and eight losses, giving them four points.

After four defeats each at Chepauk during 2008 and 2012 season, CSK have hit an all-time low with five losses at home this season to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), after their sole home win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their campaign opener.

Now, CSK are out of the playoffs race for the second successive season, which is happening for the first time ever.

For the first time in their IPL history, CSK have registered five successive losses at Chepauk.

Both teams are level at 16-16 in head-to-head battle, and PBKS are more dominant in recent outings. PBKS have defeated CSK in seven of their last eight games, including three wins at Chepauk during their three visits since 2023.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK was 48/3 at one point, then a 78-run stand between Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis (32 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six) helped them get back in the innings. Curran continued to fire single-handedly, making 88 in 47 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. CSK was bundled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. It was a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal (4/32) that made CSK collapse from 172/4 to 190 all out.

Arshdeep Singh (2/25) was also superb with the ball.

During the run-chase, Priyansh Arya (23 in 15 balls, with five fours) and Prabhsimran Singh gave PBKS a quick start with a 44-run stand. A 72-run stand between Prabhsimran (54 in 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer solidified PBKS' control over the game. Iyer continued to take control, scoring 72 in just 41 balls, with five fours and four sixes and stitching a partnership with Shashank Singh (23 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes). PBKS did lose wickets towards the end, but won by four wickets with two balls left.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/28) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for CSK.

