CSK Playoff Qualification Scenario: Can MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Defeat to Punjab Kings?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are officially out of contention for the playoffs in IPL 2025 following their eighth defeat in 10 matches. The five-time champions lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This loss leaves the five-time champions in 10th place on the points table with just four points from 10 matches. With only four games remaining, CSK's maximum points tally can reach 12. However, even if they win all their remaining matches, 12 points will not be enough to secure a spot in the top four. PBKS have already reached 13 points, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 14 points, meaning CSK's chances of qualifying are mathematically impossible.

The Super Kings now find themselves in 10th place in the points table, and their path to the playoffs is no longer feasible. Three teams — Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals — are tied on 12 points, and since they are yet to play each other, at least two of them will finish with more than 12 points, further diminishing CSK's hopes.

Read Also | IPL 2025: Iyer, Prabhsimran, Chahal power PBKS to four-wicket win over CSK

CSK’s remaining fixtures are against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Even with a perfect finish, CSK will be unable to surpass the teams already ahead of them in the standings.

For the Super Kings, the remaining matches offer little more than the chance to restore some pride. As the team continues their season, attention will shift to whether MS Dhoni is playing his final season, with many fans hoping for a memorable end.