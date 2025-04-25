CSK Playoff Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After 7th Loss in 9 Games Following Defeat to SRH?

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs are now hanging by a thin thread after a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just two wins from nine matches, CSK find themselves at the bottom of the points table and their path to the top four has become extremely difficult. After the latest loss, CSK remain on four points with five league matches left to play. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they must win all five of their remaining matches. This would take them to 14 points, which is the minimum required to stay in contention. However, even if they manage to win all five games, qualification is not guaranteed. Their chances will also depend on the results of other teams and their Net Run Rate, which is currently poor.

Read Also | CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 Wickets for First-Ever Win at Chepauk in IPL History

CSK’s upcoming matches are against Punjab Kings at home on April 30, Royal Challengers Bengaluru away on May 3, Kolkata Knight Riders away on May 7, Rajasthan Royals at home on May 12 and Gujarat Titans away on May 18. They must not only win all these games but do so by big margins to improve their Net Run Rate, which could be the deciding factor in case of a tie on points. Even if CSK reach 14 points, other mid-table teams like Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants must lose most of their remaining games to keep the door open. The qualification race is tight this year and multiple teams are still in the hunt, making CSK’s task even tougher.

A single loss from here on would end CSK’s playoff hopes. While teams have made it to the playoffs with 12 points in the past, this season’s high level of competition means that may not be enough. The defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad has left Chennai with no margin for error and their only hope lies in winning all five matches and relying on favourable outcomes in other fixtures. For MS Dhoni and his team, the situation has become very difficult. Their future now depends on how well they play and if other teams make mistakes. The race to the playoffs continues, but CSK’s chances are slim and uncertain.