CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad continues strong run at Chepauk Stadium in IPL 2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine run at the home arena of Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

In a must-win clash for his side against Rajasthan Royals, Gaikwad scored an important 42* in 41 balls, with a four and two sixes, playing at a strike rate of 102.44.

At home this season, Gaikwad has scored 438 runs in seven innings at an average of 109.50, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 108*.

In the ongoing season, Gaikwad has scored 583 runs at an average of 58.30 and a strike rate of 141.50. He has scored a century and four fifties, with the best score of 108*. He is his side's highest run-getter this season and overall the second-highest run-getter, next to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli (661 runs in 13 matches).

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first. On a tough surface, RR could not do much with the bat. After a 43-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (21 in 25 balls, with two fours), it was knocks from Riyan Parag (47* in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (28 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes) who took RR to a respectable total of 141/5 in their 20 overs.

Simarjeet Singh (3/26) and Tushar Deshpande (2/30) were among the wickets for CSK.

In the run-chase of 142 runs, CSK did lose wickets at regular intervals. However, knocks from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42* in 41 balls, with a four and two sixes), Rachin Ravindra (27 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (22 in 13 balls, with four boundaries) were more than enough to take CSK to a five-wicket win with 10 balls left.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR.

For his fantastic spell, Simarjeet took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, CSK is in the third spot with seven wins and six losses, giving them 14 points. RR is at second spot, with eight wins and four losses, giving them 18 points.

