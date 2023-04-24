CSK smash third-highest number of sixes in one IPL innings

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24 : Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) smashed the third-highest number of sixes in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings on Sunday.

The team accomplished this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After being put to bat first by KKR, CSK smashed a total of 18 sixes.

Of these 18 sixes, three each came from the willow of openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Then the duo of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane upped the attack, smashing five sixes each in their half-centuries. Ravindra Jadeja also smashed a couple of sixes in his small cameo.

The highest number of sixes in an IPL inning was hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against a now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) back in 2013. A total of 21 sixes were smashed by RCB. In that match, 17 sixes were smashed by Chris Gayle alone, who played a match-winning knock of 175* in 66 balls for RCB. Virat Kohli had hit one and AB de Villiers also had smashed three sixes.

In second place is Delhi Capitals, which had smashed 20 sixes against a now-defunct Gujarat Lions back in 2017. A year before, RCB had also smashed the same number of sixes against the Gujarat Lions.

Besides CSK, Rajasthan Royals (against Punjab Kings in 2020) and RCB (against Punjab Kings in 2015) had also smashed 18 sixes in one IPL innings.

Put to bat first by KKR, CSK posted a massive 235/4 in their 20 overs.

CSK started well with an opening stand of 73 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 in 20 balls with two fours and three sixes) and Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes). Conway brought up his fourth successive IPL fifty.

After the dismissal of the openers, came an explosive 85-run stand for the third wicket in just 34 balls between Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube. Rahane continued his competitive cricket revival with an explosive knock of 71* in 29 balls with six fours and five sixes. Dube also smashed 50 in 21 balls, consisting of two fours and five sixes. Ravindra Jadeja (18 in eight balls) played a cameo at the end.

Kulwant Khejroliya (2/44 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma took a wicket each.

In the chase of 236, KKR seemed doomed from the start. They were reeling at 70/4 in 8.2 overs. But a 65-run stand between Jason Roy (61 in 26 balls with five fours and five sixes) and Rinku Singh offered temporary hope to KKR.

Despite Rinku's knock of 53 in 33 balls with three fours and four sixes, KKR fell short of 49 runs of a win, finishing at 186/8 in 20 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana ended as the leading bowler for CSK with 2/32 in four overs. Tushar Deshpande also took 2/43 in his four overs. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Singh and Mathisha Pathirana got a wicket each.

Rahane was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

With this win, CSK is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses. They have a total of 10 points. KKR is in the eighth spot, having lost five of their seven games and winning only two. They have a total of four points.

