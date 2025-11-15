CSK to release Conway, Rachin ahead of IPL auction; focus on young batting talent

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to release their New Zealand stars Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, with an eye on young batters added to the squad last season, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Five-time champions CSK picked Conway for Rs 6.25 crores last year, while they acquired Rachin's services via the right-to-match card option for Rs 4 crores. However, both struggled for consistency and impact in the previous season. While Rachin scored 191 runs in eight innings with a fifty at a strike rate of 128.18 and averaged 27.28, Conway could score just 156 runs in his six innings at an average of 26.00, with a strike rate of over 131, with two fifties. CSK finished last in the 2025 season, with just four wins under their belt.

Since joining CSK in 2022, Conway has played a crucial part in the franchise's success, with 1,080 runs in 28 innings at an average of 43.20, with a strike rate of almost 140 and 11 fifties. The standout season for him was the 2023 edition, in which he made 672 runs with six fifties in 15 innings, playing a crucial hand in their fifth title win.

Having joined CSK in 2024, Rachin has scored 413 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 143.60, with just two fifties, delivering mixed outings and failing to convert his starts into something big on numerous occasions.

The Men in Yellow have chosen to invest in their young batters, the uncapped Indians Ayush Mhatre (240 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 188.97, with best score of 94, his solitary fifty), Urvil Patel (68 runs in three innings with a strike rate of over 212) and South African star Dewald Brewis (225 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 180.00 with two fifties), who injected a new lease of youth and life into the franchise with their six-hitting last season.

Notably, these aforementioned talents were signed as replacement players. Mhatre replaced the injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Patel replaced wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi, while Brevis replaced pacer Gurjanpreet Singh.

Additionally, the trade of all-rounder Sam Curran and superstar Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals, in exchange for their skipper Sanju Samson, who could potentially fill the shoes of MS Dhoni as a captain/wicketkeeper in later seasons, is awaiting final confirmation.

