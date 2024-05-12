Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday took to social media to urge their fans to stay at the home arena for their Chepauk Stadium following the conclusion of their match with Rajasthan Royals (RR), hinting that "something special" is coming their way.

RR and CSK will lock horns at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. CSK desperately needs a win to keep their playoff hopes steady following a loss to Gujarat Titans yesterday. They are in fourth place in the points table with six wins and six losses, giving them 12 points. RR is at the second spot, with eight wins and three losses, losing their previous game to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs on May 7.

"Requesting the Superfans to Stay back after the game! Something special coming your way! #CSKvRR #YellorukkumThanks," tweeted CSK.

🚨🦁 Requesting the Superfans to Stay back after the game! 🦁🚨 Something special coming your way! 🙌🥳#CSKvRR #YellorukkumThanks 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/an16toRGvp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 12, 2024

This is Chennai's final match at home in the league stages, with their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18 at Bengaluru marking their final game in league stages.

In the knockout stages, the Qualifier two on May 24 and the final on May 26 will be held in Chennai. However, if Chennai does not qualify for the playoffs, this match against Rajasthan will not only be their final home game for this year, but also for their former skipper and star player MS Dhoni, who could be playing his last IPL season of his career. If CSK's playoff chances become slim with upcoming matches, this match could mark his final appearance at Chennai's home ground.

In 13 matches and 10 innings this year, Dhoni has scored 136 runs at an average of 68.00 and a strike rate of 226.66, with the best score of 37*. Coming down the order, he has smashed 11 fours and 12 sixes and dismissed only twice.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

