CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Chennai sit at the bottom of the points table with four points from nine matches and are nearly out of the playoff race. Their only hope is a slim mathematical chance. Punjab Kings have dropped to fifth place in the standings. A win against Chennai would lift them to 13 points and move them up to second behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Read Also | CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match Featuring MS Dhoni

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said his team would focus on its process and praised the players' positive mindset. He also confirmed that Glenn Maxwell is out due to a fractured finger and the team has yet to name a replacement.

"We're going to bowl first. We'll focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits and looking forward for a great game. Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far," he said.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said the team will play with the same XI. He noted that home advantage has not worked in their favour this season and admitted the team has struggled to find consistency."I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs). One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better," Dhoni said.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh