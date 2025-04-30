CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims Historic Hat-Trick as Punjab Kings Bowl Out Chennai Super Kings for 190

Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets in the 19th over, including a hat-trick, as Punjab Kings bowled out Chennai Super Kings for 190 in 19.2 overs at Chepauk on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League 2025. Chahal dismissed MS Dhoni on the second ball of the over before sending back Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad on the last three deliveries to complete the first hat-trick ever recorded against Chennai in IPL history. His spell turned the game firmly in Punjab’s favour as the five-time champions, already out of playoff contention, collapsed late in the innings.

Sam Curran was the standout performer with the bat for CSK. The left-handed batter returned to form with a fluent 67 off 47 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. He took 26 runs in one over bowled by Suryansh Shedge, showcasing his full range of strokes.

Dewald Brevis, playing only his second match for CSK, made 32 off 26 balls with two fours and one six. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to contribute meaningfully. Shaik Rasheed scored 11, Ayush Mhatre made 7, Ravindra Jadeja added 17 and Dhoni managed 11.

Marco Jansen supported Chahal with two wickets, ensuring CSK could not capitalise on their strong start. Earlier, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first.

Punjab Kings remain in the hunt for the playoffs with the win, while Chennai’s season is all but over after another disappointing batting display.