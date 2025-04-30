CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match Featuring MS Dhoni

CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings face Punjab Kings in Match No. 49 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai sit at the bottom of the points table with four points from nine matches and are nearly out of the playoff race. Their only hope is a slim mathematical chance. Punjab Kings have dropped to fifth place in the standings. A win against Chennai would lift them to 13 points and move them up to second behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Live Streaming Details

Broadcast : The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network at 07:00 PM IST.

: The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network at 07:00 PM IST. Toss Time : The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

: The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST. Match Start Time : The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

: The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Live Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Read Also | Rohit Sharma’s Mother Shares UNSEEN Photos on His 38th Birthday — See Pic

Weather Forecast

Chennai is expected to be hot and humid on Wednesday. According to Accuweather, temperatures may reach up to 36 degrees Celsius with a feel-like temperature of around 43 due to humidity. The afternoon and evening are likely to be windy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk has favoured spinners this season. However, in the previous match at this venue, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowlers took nine out of ten wickets. Winning the toss and batting first could be a good option, but dew may still play a role during the second innings.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash.