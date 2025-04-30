CSK vs PBKS: Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not Playing in Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match?

Punjab Kings have suffered a major setback as star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is likely to be ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a fractured finger. The injury, confirmed by captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings, is expected to keep Maxwell out for the remainder of the season. Speaking at the toss, Iyer said the team had not yet finalised a replacement for Maxwell. "We are going to bowl first. We will focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits and looking forward to a great game. It is unfortunate that he has got a fractured finger. We have not decided on a replacement so far," he said.

Read Also | CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match Featuring MS Dhoni

Maxwell has had a disappointing season with the bat and ball. He scored just 48 runs in seven matches, hitting only one six and five boundaries. With the ball, he managed four wickets in 13 overs.

PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK in their Indian Premier League 2025 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Punjab Kings have won five of their nine matches so far and sit at fifth place in the points table. A win against CSK could push them to second by the end of the day. Chennai Super Kings have managed just two wins in nine outings and are on the verge of elimination from the tournament.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh