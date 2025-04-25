CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Bowled Out for 154 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a strong bowling performance to restrict Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 154 in 19.5 overs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Chennai. SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first. His bowlers executed the plan to perfection, with Harshal Patel leading the charge, taking 4/28. CSK had a nightmare start, losing Shaik Rasheed on the first ball of the match as Mohammed Shami took a golden duck. Sam Curran, promoted to No. 3, could only manage 9 runs off 10 balls before falling to Patel. Ayush Mhatre showed some resistance, scoring a quick 30 off 19 balls, but was dismissed by Cummins, leaving CSK at 47/3 after 5.3 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja tried to stabilize the innings but was bowled by Kamindu Mendis for 21. The best knock of the CSK innings came from Dewald Brevis, who looked in excellent form. He hit 42 off 25 balls, including four sixes and a boundary, before being dismissed by Patel, with Mendis taking a brilliant catch.

Shivam Dube scored 12 runs before falling to Jaydev Unadkat. MS Dhoni was dismissed for just 6 off 10 balls after being removed by Patel. Anshul Kamboj (2) was dismissed by Cummins, while Noor Ahmad also made 2 before becoming Patel’s fourth victim. Deepak Hooda contributed with 22 runs, pushing CSK past the 150 mark before he was dismissed in the final over by Unadkat.

It was a comprehensive effort from the SRH bowlers. While Harshal Patel took the spotlight with four wickets, Cummins and Unadkat each took two wickets. Shami and Mendis picked up one wicket each in what was a dominant bowling display.

SRH will now look to chase down the target and secure a crucial win away from home.