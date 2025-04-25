CSK vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match Featuring MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are struggling this season and are desperate for a win to keep their play-off hopes alive. Five-time champions CSK have had a disappointing run in IPL 2025, losing six of their eight league matches. Their defeat against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (April 20) has left them at the bottom of the standings. To stay in the race for the playoffs, they must win almost all their remaining matches. SRH, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, have also underperformed this season. They have won only two of their seven matches and are currently in the ninth spot. As limited opportunities left, SRH will need a string of victories to make it to the top four.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details:

Date : Friday, April 25, 2025

Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV Coverage:

TV Broadcast : Star Sports Network in India

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website (subscription required for IPL 2025)

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Weather Report:

The weather forecast for Friday indicates a hot day with temperatures reaching up to 37°C. However, conditions will cool down in the evening to 28°C, providing some relief to the players during the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has favored spinners this season, and the surface for Friday's match is expected to be similar. Teams winning the toss might prefer to bat first and set a challenging total.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings:

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran.