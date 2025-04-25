CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 Wickets for First-Ever Win at Chepauk in IPL History

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, securing their first-ever win against CSK at this venue in the Indian Premier League. Chasing a target of 155, SRH stumbled early but recovered through a crucial knock by Ishan Kishan. The left-hander scored 44 off 34 balls, helping the team chase down the total in 18.4 overs. Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided the team to victory with an unbeaten partnership.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable outing with the bat. Mohammed Shami dismissed Shaik Rasheed on the very first ball, setting the tone for SRH’s bowlers. Despite the collapse, CSK debutant Dewald Brevis impressed with a brisk 42 off 25 balls. Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda and Ravindra Jadeja also made small contributions, helping CSK post 154 before being bowled out.

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He claimed four wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell, marking his second four-wicket haul of the season. He now has 13 wickets from eight matches in IPL 2025. Against CSK, Harshal has 21 wickets from 12 matches. He also dismissed MS Dhoni for the fourth time in IPL history. Only Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah have dismissed Dhoni more often.

In the chase, SRH lost Abhishek Sharma early. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma failed to convert starts. Kishan's composed knock kept the scoreboard ticking before Mendis and Reddy finished the job.

This match also saw a unique feat at the Chepauk. For the first time in IPL history, pacers claimed nine wickets in a single innings at this venue. Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets each while Shami picked one.

Among CSK bowlers, left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout performer. He picked up two wickets and now has 14 scalps in the season at an average of 17.78. His economy rate stands at 8.03.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s historic win adds to Chennai Super Kings’ woes this season, who are now struggling at the bottom of the table.