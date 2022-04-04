CSK will continue to back Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ravindra Jadeja after opener's dismal show in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja said that the team will continue to back Ruturaj Gaikwad after the opener's poor show in the ongoing IPL 2022.

After getting out for 0 and 1 in his first two games in IPL 2022, Gaikwad was dismissed for 1 in the game against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

For Punjab Kings, Liam Livingstone scored 60 runs with the bat and took two wickets with the ball in a 54-run win against Chennai Super Kings here at Brabourne Stadium. CSK lost their third consecutive match.

Ravindra Jadeja in the post-match presentation while talking about the game said: "We lost too many wickets in the powerplay, we didn't find the momentum from ball one. We need to find a way to get better and come back stronger."

On Gaikwad, CSK skipper added: "We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he's a very good player. We'll definitely back him and I am sure that he'll come good."

Shivam Dube was the only CSK batter who struck the ball cleanly in the game against Punjab as the left-handed batter smacked six fours and three six. He stitched an important fifty partnership with MS Dhoni for the sixth wicket and soon reached his 50 off just 26 deliveries. Dube was removed by Livingstone off 57.

"He (Dube) has been batting so well, he batted well today, keeping him in a good frame of mind would be the key. Definitely we'll try our best, work hard and come back stronger," Jadeja said.

Chennai will next clash with SunRisers Hyderabad on April 9 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

