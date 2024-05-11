CSK's Defeat to GT Boosts RCB's IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Here's How

The Chennai Super Kings' playoff hopes took a major hit after a surprising 35-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Friday.

A win would have strengthened CSK's position in the standings, but the loss opens the door for teams below them in the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently riding a four-match winning streak, are prime beneficiaries. Their qualification chances for the playoffs have significantly improved. RCB sits on 10 points from 12 games, needing victories in their remaining matches against Delhi Capitals and CSK to reach 14 points. However, even at 14 points, RCB would still finish behind Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are tied at the top with 16 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, also on 14 points with two games remaining, is another competitor in the playoff race.

A win for CSK would have added them to the group of teams on 14 points. Now, they face Rajasthan Royals and RCB in their remaining matches. Two losses would leave CSK at 12 points, potentially eliminating them from contention.

Even in a scenario where Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, CSK, Delhi Capitals, and RCB all finish on 14 points, RCB could qualify based on a superior net run rate. They currently hold a positive net run rate of +0.22, better than both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

However, if any two of Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, or CSK manage 16 points, RCB's IPL 2024 campaign would be over.

Chennai chose to bowl first but struggled to stop GT's openers. Shubman Gill (104 runs) and B Sai Sudharsan (103 runs) powered the Titans with a record-equaling 210-run partnership, the highest for the first wicket in IPL history. Gill hit his first century of the season, while Sudharsan struck a blistering 51-ball century.

Chasing a massive target, CSK lost wickets early. Daryl Mitchell (63 runs) and Moeen Ali (56 runs) provided a glimmer of hope with a 109-run partnership, but the chase proved too much. Dhoni's late cameo of 26 runs off 11 balls wasn't enough for CSK.

Mohit Sharma (3 wickets for 31 runs) led the bowling attack for Gujarat Titans, while Rashid Khan picked up 2 wickets for 38 runs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 231/3 (20 overs) (Shubman Gill 104, B Sai Sudharsan 103)

Chennai Super Kings: 196/8 (20 overs) (Daryl Mitchell 63, Moeen Ali 56; Mohit Sharma 3/31)

