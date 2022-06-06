'CSK's Mukesh Choudhary one of the best with the new ball'

Mumbai, June 6 Chennai Super Kings left-arm pace bowler Mukesh Choudhary has been singled out as one of the "best" with the new ball, with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra saying that the 25-year-old has been carefully groomed by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the death overs.

Four-time IPL champions CSK's campaign this season may have got derailed but Choudhary emerged their stand-out bowler, taking 16 wickets in 13 games with a best of 4/46 in his debut season.

Heaping praise on Choudhary, Chopra said on his YouTube channel, "If anyone bowls the best with the new ball, I feel it is Mukesh Choudhary. We saw him bowling at the death also where he used the natural angle of taking it across, which all left-armers do. Captain Dhoni slowly-slowly got him to bowl at the death as well.

"This is captain Dhoni's plan he first gets you to bowl more with the new ball and then prepares you slowly, then finishes you in the 14th or 15th over and then gives you the 19th or 20th over as well. He stood out in every challenge," added Chopra.

Chopra also felt that Choudhary has the ability to bowl consistently.

"He used to go around as a net bowler earlier but this time, he didn't let (CSK) feel the absence of Deepak Chahar. He has taken wickets with the new ball in the powerplay and he has the amazing ability to bring the new ball in. He bowls at the one spot consistently.

"When you bowl with a high arm and from close to the stumps, the ball moves just before pitching. The later the ball swings, the more difficult it is for you to bat and he showed that by doing it. He consistently used that angle well. That is how he got the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma out," added Chopra.

