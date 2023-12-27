Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on Marnus Labuschagne's 63-run knock in the second Test match against Pakistan in Melbourne and said that it was worth a hundred.

While speaking after day two of the Test match, Cummins said that it was "impressive" how Labuschagne played on the first day of the Test match.

The skipper added that the right-handed batter did not miss a chance when the ball was in his area.

"The way he left and bided his time on day one I thought was really impressive, it got us to an overnight total when we were only three down. And then to keep going this morning... he didn't miss out when the ball was in his area and just his discipline to face 150 or 200 balls and guts it out was really important. His 60-odd today was probably worth a hundred in the context of the game," Cummins was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

He further added that the outfield at Melbourne Cricket Ground was not very quick and it was "tough" for them. The 30-year-old added that a total of 300+ runs is worth 400 due to the conditions.

"It was really tough, even the outfield's not very quick here so 300 is probably worth at least 400," he added.

Recapping the second day of the second Test match, Australia started the day at 187/3, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Travis Head (9*) unbeaten. Marnus joined forces with in-form Mitchell Marsh. He also brought up his half-century, his 17th, in 135 balls, with five fours. Following Marnus' dismissal, Australia was soon bundled out for 318 in 96.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Rizwan (29* in 34 balls, with a four and six) played some attacking shots, ending day two at 194/6 with Aamer Jamal (2*) on the other side. Pakistan trailed by 124 runs at the stumps on day two.

