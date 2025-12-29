Cummins, Hazlewood are likely for T20 World Cup 2026: Australia coach Andrew McDonald

Sydney [Australia], December 29 : Veteran Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are expected to be named in the provisional squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 despite injury worries, as per the ICC website.

Pat Cummins only featured in the Adelaide Test of the ongoing Ashes series, where he was back to his best despite a long injury layoff. However, after Australia's win at Adelaide, he was withdrawn from the rest of the series as a precaution and is scheduled for another back scan in four weeks.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins will have a scan in about four weeks, which will show his progress for the T20 World Cup. He said that the pacer will be named in the 15-man squad and the scan will provide an update on his condition.

"Pat (Cummins) will have a scan, I think in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the (T20) World Cup. He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at," said Andrew McDonald as quoted by ICC's website.

Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries that have troubled the 34-year-old pacer, also looks likely for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Before his injury, Hazlewood featured in the white-ball series against India.

"Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes." McDonald said.

Australia are also keeping an eye on middle-order power hitter Tim David, who recently suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). He had previously been sidelined for two months earlier this year with a similar injury, but McDonald is confident he will be ready in time for the World Cup.

"Not sure whether it's just pure muscle or tendon, and that'll give us a timeframe. I think the timeframe will be kind on TD (Tim David) as well. So he should be available no matter what that injury is." said McDonald.

