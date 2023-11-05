By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : Ahead of India's match against South Africa in the 37th game of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly said that a small memento will be given to Virat Kohli during the game on his birthday.

Speaking to ANI, the CAB president talked about the sale of the match tickets and said that demand for the tickets is very high.

When asked about CAB's preparations for Virat Kohli's birthday, Snehasish Ganguly said that a special cake has been prepared for the ace cricketer and there will be fireworks after the match. He also added that there will be light and sound shows.

"The demand for the ticket is very high. We are fully prepared for the match. We have planned some programs during the match. A small memento will be given to Virat Kohli; a special cake has been prepared for him; there will be fireworks after the match and there will be light and sound shows," the CAB president told ANI.

Speaking on Eden Gardens' pitch, he stated that it will be high-scoring, and both the bowlers and batters will gain from it.

He further added that all the tickets had been sold out for the match between India and South Africa. He added that fans are saying it will be the best of the ODI World Cup that's why there is high demand for the ticket.

"It will be a high-scoring match. Both batters and bowlers will gain from the pitch at Eden Gardens. It will be a 50-50 match. All the tickets for the match have been sold out. Everyone is saying that it will be the best match of the ODI World Cup; that's why there is high demand for the ticket," he added.

Even though both South Africa and India have qualified for the semi-finals, the Proteas will still be weary of the challenge posed by the Men in Blue, a team that sent New Zealand's exceptional start to the tournament spiralling down. A combined effort from the bat, ball and field has contributed to India's success and guided them to a seven-match unbeaten run at the ongoing extravagant tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor