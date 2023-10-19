CWC 2023: 'Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented, strong', says New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 : Following New Zealand's 149-run win against Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, Kiwi batsman Glenn Phillips said that the Afghanistan spinners were incredibly talented and strong in the game.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Glenn Phillips said that It was really good the way the Kiwis batted in Chennai.

Phillips heaped praise on Chapman and Santner and said that they finished the game in an amazing style.

"The Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented and strong. Was really pleasing to see me and Tom go well in the middle after losing a few early. It was really good the way we batted here, especially on a dusty track here. Was great how we were able to take it down till the end and get the runs. We thought we'd be able to get 60 off the last 6 if we both were out there. The way Chapman and Santner finished it off was amazing. Thought that around 250 would've been par. We're in an environment where we keep working for each other and play as a team. It's about understanding what you can do for your mate and him understanding what he can do for you. We understand each other's strengths and weaknesses really well," Glenn Phillips said.

On the other hand, the Kiwi skipper Tom Latham accepted that they were under pressure in the game many times and said that Afghanistan bowled really well in the game.

While talking about their upcoming match against India and Australia, Latham said that hopefully, the momentum will stay.

"A pleasing start. Another great performance. We were put under pressure sometimes. The bowlers managed to take wickets when it was needed. We had lost three wickets in a short span of time. We thought of regrouping. They bowled fantastically well. We managed to capitalize. Glenn played a fantastic knock. The first 10 overs were superb. Mitch Santner coming in and doing his job. Pleasing all-round performance. I guess on the back of some good performances, it is pleasing. We have India and then Australia. Hopefully, the momentum will," Tom Latham said at the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, New Zealand dominated the game from the very first momentum. In the first inning, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips made a solid partnership to take the Kiwis at 288 runs. Latham scored 68 runs from 74 balls. On the other hand, Phillips played a 71-run knock from 80 balls.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets each to lead the Afghani bowling attack.

In the second inning, the Kiwi bowling attack made no mistake in defending the target. Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets each in their respective spells in the second inning.

No Afghanistan batsmen could touch the fifty-run mark in the second inning. Rahmat Shah played a 36-run knock and scored the highest runs among other Afghani batsmen in the match.

In the upcoming match, New Zealand will play against India on Sunday at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

