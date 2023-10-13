CWC 2023: Around 1750 kids from various schools attend New Zealand's clash against Bangladesh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 : As a part of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA) effort to promote the sport for kids and wider audiences, the viewing experience for 1,750 school kids from multiple schools across the Chennai city is being facilitated during the ongoing clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday.

Refreshments are also being provided for the kids throughout the game which also includes free packaged drinking water available for the spectators.

TNCA President Dr P Ashok Sigamani, Honorary Secretary Baba and other TNCA office bearers commenced the distribution of the refreshment packages to the school kids during the game.

The kids are from various schools including, 170 specially-abled children from St. Louis Institute in Chennai Adyar.

Moving forward, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is set to host 4,000 school kids per match for all the upcoming World Cup 2023 matches happening here at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This will include kids from Government schools around Chennai city and those who are part of the sports program at SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu).

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is very happy in extending the World Cup live viewing experience to many of the first-time cricket viewers in these enthusiastic kids and thanked all the school management, parents and volunteers who are involved in this program.

