CWC 2023: Australia, Pakistan look to make amends in 'Clash of the Titans' at iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : In a highly anticipated cricket showdown, the Australia and Pakistan teams are all set to face off today in the ongoing ICC World Cup at the iconic Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world have their eyes on this thrilling encounter, as two of the cricketing giants lock horns on the field.

Security measures are at an all-time high, with a police cordon surrounding the stadium to ensure the safety of both players and fans. The authorities have also prohibited parking around the stadium, urging spectators to use public transportation to access the venue.

Both teams have been in exceptional form recently, making this clash even more enticing. The fans can expect a riveting contest as the players from Australia and Pakistan, known for their cricketing prowess, showcase their skills on the pitch.

The Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, known for its electric atmosphere and impeccable facilities, is expected to be the perfect stage for this cricketing spectacle. It's not just a match; it's an event that unites cricket fans from different corners of the globe in their shared love for the sport.

Following defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, Pat Cummins-led Australia returned to winning ways after registering a 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's disappointing loss to India last time out was a setback after their strong start. However, the Men in Green will have a chance to make amends when they take on five-time champions at Bengaluru today.

Squads:

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

