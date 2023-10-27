Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins hailed left-armer Mitchell Starc calling him a "rare bowler" ahead of their clash against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup.

Starc has been one of the best pacers to grace the field of cricket for the past decade and even at the age of 33, he is still making batters struggle in all phases of an inning.

He holds a unique record of taking a wicket in every World Cup match he's played. As he eyes to keep his streak intact, Cummins hailed Starc's ability to bowl in the pre-match press conference.

"I think in 50 over cricket there's the new ball, the middle phase and the last phase and it's pretty hard to nail all three, but I think he's one of the rare bowlers that swings it up front, but you can basically give him the ball at any time and you feel like he's going to create something and again I think he just keeps getting better and better. He's wobbling the ball across right-handers, he's bowling round the wicket probably more than he did in, say 2015, he's got plenty of tools at his disposal and it's pretty amazing he's been able to keep up the pace for that long as well," Cummins said.

With Starc constantly rising to the occasion and stepping up for Australia when the need arises, his partner in crime Josh Hazlewood has been silently doing his job.

Three to four years ago, Hazlewood was considered to be a pacer who is set for the Test format. But he redefined his bowling style and turned out to be an asset for the 'Baggy Greens' in all formats.

"I mean he's been consistent his whole career, he's been a gun. So, I don't think him being predictable has ever been a problem. He's, I think even in some of those times when he wasn't in the team, was ranked number one or two in the world. So, he's fantastic. He's another one who I think now can bowl at any time. But you're going to get quality up front and, as you said, consistent. Just rarely gets hit off his length and just yeah again another real luxury having someone like him in the team," Cummins added.

Australia will face New Zealand on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor