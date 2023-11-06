CWC 2023: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss, opts to field against Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Injuries to key players have hampered Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign, but the Island nation can still reach the semifinals with a victory over Bangladesh and New Zealand in the coming week.

Bangladesh's only World Cup triumph came against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, and six straight losses since then have left Shakib Al Hasan's side without a chance of reaching the semifinals.

Speaking at the time of toss, Shakib Al Hasan said, "We would field first, looks like a very good surface. There was a lot of dew when we practised. There are a lot of expectations but we couldn't fill up. We have two more games and we would like to do well. We have to be technically sound and also mentally sound. We have one change - Mustafiz is not fit enough and Tanzim Shakib is coming in his place."

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said, "Looks like a good wicket, I don't mind batting first. We want to put up a good score on this pitch, I think 300 plus would be good. We have two changes. Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya come in and Karunaratne and Hemantha are out."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor