CWC 2023: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first against England

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 : Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Dharamshala on Tuesday.

While England, the defending champions, lost their first match to New Zealand by nine wickets, Bangladesh won their campaign opener against Afghanistan by six wickets.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said at the toss, "We will field first. Little cooler than the other day and hopefully our pacers can get something out of the surface. We have one change. The way we fielded, we did not get the start we wanted but the way we believed was a pleasing side. We want to do the same thing but it is a different game and different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible. He (Mehidy) has come a long way. I have been watching him since 2016 and is now one of the leaders in the team. They are the world champions and we have to be at our best to get a good result."

England skipper Buttler said, " We would have fielded first as well. We have one change - Reece Topley comes in for Moeen Ali. It was a bad day in the office, we were short of our best. We have had a couple of days of good practice and we look forward to putting in a good performance. That is due to the quality of the team and we are expecting a good bounce back today. We have to be a little bit smart but as much as you can block it out and focus on performing your skill (referring to the outfield).

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

