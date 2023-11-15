CWC 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on slamming 50th ODI hundred

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah on Wednesday hailed India's batting talisman Virat Kohli's "stellar performance" in the semifinals and congratulated the former captain on surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar smashes records with 50th ODI century.

India's star batter Kohli became the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Kohli reached the milestone during India's ongoing World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

He reached this landmark in the 42nd over off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson. In doing so India's batting talisman also became the first player to score 50 ODI centuries - surpassing 'Masterbalster' Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds.

A stellar performance by @imVkohli in the #CWC2023 semi-finals against New Zealand, where he notches up a remarkable century! Breaking barriers, he now stands as the sole player with an incredible 50 ODI centuries, surpassing the legendary @sachin_rt's record of 49 hundreds in…

"A stellar performance by @imVkohli in the #CWC2023 semi-finals against New Zealand, where he notches up a remarkable century! Breaking barriers, he now stands as the sole player with an incredible 50 ODI centuries, surpassing the legendary @sachin_rt's record of 49 hundreds in ODI cricket! Heartfelt congratulations to @imVkohli for this historic feat! Your consistency and hunger for runs have set you apart as a true cricketing legend. Here's to more records and milestones in your illustrious career!" Jay Shah posted on X.

Carrying forward the blazing start given by the openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill , Kohli brought up his 50th ODI ton of 106 balls with 8 four and 1 six. He later opened out before eventually falling for 117 off 113 balls. His knock was punctuated with nine fours and two sixes.

Kohli scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103 before being eventually sent back by Tim Southee. Now, Kohli has a total of 50 ODI centuries in 291 ODIs. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

After a blistering start from the openers, India's relentless number three helped the team put together a first-innings score of 397/4 in the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

