CWC 2023: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid help England clinch 160 run win against Netherlands

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Ben Stokes' century and Moeen Ali's three-wicket haul help England clinch 160 runs win against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Dutch players displayed a disappointing performance in the game with both bat and ball against England. Whereas, England managed to seal their second win of the tournament in Pune.

Wesley Barresi and Max ODowd opened for the Dutch side and could only make a partnership of 12 runs.

Chris Woakes picked the first wicket of the second inning after he dismissed ODowd in the 4.5 overs for just five runs (NED 12-1).

David Willey bagged his first wicket after he removed Colin Ackermann for a two-ball duck in the 5.4 overs (NED 13-2).

In the first powerplay, Netherlands scored just 23 runs. Meanwhile, in the second powerplay, the Dutch players scored 156 runs and England bagged eight wickets.

Dutch opener Barresi had to leave the crease after he was run out by Chris Woakes in the 17.3 overs (NED 68-3).

Willey took Sybrand Engelbrecht's wicket in the 22.4 over for 33 runs (NED 90-4).

The Netherlands crossed the 100-run mark in the 25.1 over after playing 151 balls.

Bas de Leede scored only 10 runs after Adil Rashid took his wicket in the 25.3 overs (NED 104-5).

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards tried to play a captain's knock but Rashid removed him from the crease in the 33.5 overs for 38 runs. (NED 163-6).

Logan Van Beek scored two runs but Rashid picked his wicket in the 34.5 overs (NED 166-7).

Roelof van der Merwe was dismissed after a three-ball duck by Moeen Ali in the 35.4 overs (NED 167-8).

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali picked the last two wickets. Rashid removed Aryan Dutt in the 36.4 overs. While Moeen bagged Paul van Meekeren's wicket in the 37.2 overs.

Talking about England's bowling attack, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid bagged three wickets in their respective spell. While David Willey scalped two wickets. The English bowling attack dismissed the Dutch batting line at 179 runs.

After winning the toss, Jos Buttler decided to bat first and gave a target of 340 runs to the Netherlands. Bairstow and Malan opened for England. Aryan Dutt made the first breakthrough for the Netherlands after he dismissed Bairstow for 15 runs in the 6.6 overs (ENG 48-1).

In the first powerplay, England made 70 runs. While the Netherlands picked up one wicket. England crossed the 100-run mark in the 15.5 overs after playing 95 balls.

Joe Root again failed to prevail in the ODI World Cup 2023 and was dismissed in the 20.2 over by Van Beek (ENG 133-2).

Malan played a stellar knock in the game and had to end his game after a run out in the 22 overs (ENG 139-3).

Bas de Leede dismissed Harry Brook in the 26.5 overs for 11 runs (ENG 164-4).

Jos Buttler could play a captain's inning and played only a 5-run knock. He was removed from the crease by van Meekeren in the 30.1 overs (ENG 178-5).

Aryan Dutt bagged his second wicket of the game after he picked up Moeen Ali's wicket in the 35.2 overs for 4 runs (ENG 192-6).

England made 145 runs in the second powerplay. On the other hand, the Netherlands picked up five wickets.

Bas de Leede picked up his second up wicket after dismissing Chris Woakes in the 48.4 over for 51 runs (ENG 321-7).

De Leede dismissed David Willey in the 48.6 overs for six runs (ENG 327-8).

Van Beek ended Ben Stokes' scintillating knock in the 49.4 overs after he scored 108 runs (ENG 334-9).

In the third powerplay, England made 124 runs. While the Dutch players bagged three wickets.

Coming to the Dutch bowling attack, they could not keep a check on England's run rate. De Leede picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell. On the other hand, Logan van Beek gave away 88 runs and bagged two wickets.

Ben Stokes was named the Player of the Match.

Brief score: England: Ben Stokes 108 (84), Dawid Malan 87 (74), Chris Woakes 51 (45); Bas de Leede 3/74, Aryan Dutt 2/67, Logan van Beek 2/88 vs Netherlands: Teja Nidamanuru 41*(34), Scott Edwards 38 (42), Wesley Barresi 37 (62); Moeen Ali 3/42, Adil Rashid 3/54, David Willey 2/19.

