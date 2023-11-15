CWC 2023: Cricket fraternity erupts as Virat Kohli hits record 50th ODI century

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : The Indian cricket fraternity was all praises for one of the greatest white-ball batters of all time Virat Kohli and congratulated the right-handed batter for surpassing legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with his record 50th ODI century.

India's star batter Kohli became the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Kohli reached the milestone during India's ongoing World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In doing so India's batting talisman also became the first player to score 50 ODI centuries - surpassing 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds.

Kohli's spectacular innings brought up a lot of praise from the cricketing legends. As the fans showered their appreciation for the 'King Kohli', some of the former players also congratulated Kohli with their heartfelt words.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to X and wrote, "Congratulations to @imVkohli on a monumental achievement going to surpass the great @sachin_rt by scoring 50 tons'!! I'm sure his late father must be very proud today and smiling from the clouds above looking at his son !! By far the greatest of this generation . #IndiaVsNewZealand #WorlCup2023."

Afghanistan's bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan praised Kohli and said it is "always a treat" to watch India's star batter play.

"Always a treat to watch him play A wonderful innings and an even bigger feat Take a bow @imVkohli you beauty," Rashid posted on X.

Former India batter Suresh Raina wrote, "Here's the moment we've all been waiting for! @ImVkohli, the maestro, crafting another magnificent century & achieving the milestone of scoring most centuries in one day cricket! Absolute brilliance, King Kohli!"

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman hailed Kohli and said surpassing Tendulkar's record in the semis made it extra special.

"What a sense of occasion, what a knock! Another special hundred from a man who has made a habit of it at the World Cup. Virat Kohli is now in a league of one, going past the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. To do it in the World Cup semis is extra special. Take a bow, champion!" Laxman posted on X.

