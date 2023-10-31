CWC 2023: Fiery spells from Wasim, Afridi, Rauf help Pakistan bundle out Bangladesh for 204

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 : Pakistan pacers Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf with sensational spells wreak havoc on Bangladesh batters to restrict Bangla Tigers for a low total of 204 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 match here at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Wasim Jr and Shaheen Afridi were the chief destructive duo as they bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while pacer Haris Rauf came together to help the Men in Green bowl Bangladesh out for a low total.

For Bangladesh, Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan scored 45 and 43 respectively while Mahmudullah (56) was the only batter to score half-century in the match.

Put to bowl first, Pakistan were exactly on target thanks to an explosive spell from Shaheen Afridi. Off the fifth ball of the game, he pinned Tanzid Hasan's leg. The hitter reviewed, and it was discovered that the ball had clipped the top of his leg stump.

Shaheen got the out-of-form Najmul Hossain Shanto caught at forward square leg in the very next over. Pakistan made their second breakthrough when Usama Mir took a sharp catch at the spot.

Litton Das attempted to quicken Bangladesh's pace by hitting a flurry of boundaries against Haris Rauf. The bowler, however, got the last laugh when he got the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim to nick one behind the wicket. Mushfiqur was replaced by Mahmudullah, an in-form veteran who ensured the Tigers didn't get too bogged down by the early damage.

Following the first Powerplay, Das and Mahmudullah took over and set a string of boundaries. Their determination was aided by some wayward Pakistani bowling. Between overs 11 and 20, the duo averaged nearly six runs per over.

Das lost his wicket as he chipped one of his deliveries to the mid-wicket fielder.

Bangladesh batted cautiously over the following few overs as Shakib Al Hasan attempted to break in. Mahmudullah (56) was cleaned up by a beauty from Afridi just as the batters appeared to be getting set.

Tawhid Hridoy struck a six off his first ball. This daring cost him his wicket the very next delivery, when he nicked Usama Mir to first slip. Bangladesh regained control in the 37th over when Shakib smashed a hat-trick of boundaries against Iftikhar Ahmed.

Any hopes of a Bangladesh comeback were dashed, however, when Shakib mistimed a lift off Haris Rauf and fell for 43. Bangladesh reached 200 runs thanks to a stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed, but blows from Mohammad Wasim ended their stay at the crease.

Brief score: Bangladesh 204 (Litton Das 45, Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3-23) vs Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor