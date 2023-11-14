CWC 2023: Football legend David Beckham likely to attend India vs New Zealand semifinal clash in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Former England footballer David Beckham is likely to be in attendance alongside India icon Sachin Tendulkar and a host of celebrities watch the India vs New Zealand semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The football legend is on a three-day visit to India and is likely to mark his presence at the Wankhede. Several other former cricketers, film personalities and sports stars are also likely to be in the VVIP gallery as India clash with New Zealand.

Beckham is in India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with

UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their nine-game winning streak. Rohit Sharma's side ended the league stage at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points. They had a net run rate of +2.570.

After finishing at the top of the standings, India will take on the Kiwis, who finished in fourth place on the points table.

India started their campaign after defeating Australia. The 'Men in Blue' then went on to defeat Afghanistan, their arch-rival Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

The 'Men in Blue' finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

On the other hand, New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The Men in Blue have won nine consecutive matches at this year's World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor