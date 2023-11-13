CWC 2023: German football legend Thomas Muller shows support for Team India, wears blue jersey

New Delhi [India] November 13 : Bayern Munich and German football star Thomas Muller on Monday thanked Team India for their jersey and showed his support for Men in Blue for their World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand.

Men in Blue will face off against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in the first semifinal of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Muller is supporting Team India and he shared a video sporting the blue jersey ahead of the high-profile showdown in Mumbai.

The jersey is a present from Team India to the World Cup winner, and it also has Muller's name and the number 25 on it. In his tweet on X, he also mentioned Virat Kohli and wished the Indian team "good luck."

https://twitter.com/esmuellert_/status/1724075229230579978

"Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup #esmuellert #Cricket," Muller captioned the video.

He then wore the jersey and posed for the camera while cheering on the Men in Blue.

Men in Blue finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The Men in Blue have won nine consecutive matches at this year's World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

