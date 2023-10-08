CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell completes 6,000 international cricket runs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 : Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell completed 6,000 runs in international cricket on Sunday.

The veteran all-rounder accomplished this feat in his country's ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at Chennai.

However, the all-rounder did not have a good game with the bat, scoring just 15 runs in 25 balls. Kuldeep Yadav's spin took his wicket.

Overall in 235 international matches, the all-rounder has 6,008 runs at an average of 30.96 and a strike rate of over 124. He has scored six tons and 33 fifties, with the best score of 145.

Maxwell has played seven Tests, scoring 339 runs at an average of 26.07 with one century in 14 innings.

In 130 ODIs, Maxwell has scored 3,510 runs at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of over 124, with two centuries and 23 fifties. His best score in the format is 108.

Australia's top white-ball all-rounder has incredible T20I figures, scoring 2,159 runs in 98 matches at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of above 150. He has scored three centuries and 10 fifties, with the best score of 145*.

This all, combined with 111 international scalps, make him one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Coming to the match, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for a duck, but opener David Warner (41 in 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 in 71 balls with five fours) helped the Aussies recover with their 69-run second-wicket partnership. Marnus Labuschagne (27) tried to take the Aussie innings forward with Smith, but following Smith's dismissal, Australia faced a collapse.

The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia's line-up of recognised batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (28) tried to help the Aussies play the full quota of 50 overs, but he failed. India needs 200 runs to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor