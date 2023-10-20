CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss game against New Zealand, will join team in Lucknow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss India's World Cup clash against New Zealand after sustaining an injury and will join the team in Lucknow for their clash against England.

During India's 7-wicket victory against India on Thursday, Hardik injured his left ankle and uncertainty was building around his availability for the upcoming matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday released a media advisory to provide an update on Hardik's condition which read, "Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest."

Hardik will remain under the supervision of the medical team and will miss India's clash against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala.

The 30-year-old all-rounder will join the Indian team in Lucknow ahead of their highly anticipated clash against England on October 29.

"He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," BCCI added.

Hardik Pandya ended up injuring himself, while attempting to stop a ball going to the boundaru, Pandya tried to use his right leg to stop the ball but slipped and twisted his ankle. He appeared to be in pain and got some treatment on his left leg and his ankle was taped. Pandya had a small practice run but did not look good and had to be taken off the field.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who normally rarely bowls no matter what format, completed the rest of the over for Pandya.

