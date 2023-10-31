Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Following India's victory against England in the 29th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull heaped praise on speedster Mohammed Shami and said that he is an absolute gun.

"I love Mohammed Shami. It's not the first time for Mohammed Shami. He gets left out of the team and comes back and puts in a performance. I absolutely love the way he bowls that seam-up is one of the best seam presentations in all of cricket. I think he is an absolute gun and he has probably played his way into the side a bit more permanently now. Can India cope with five bowlers without Hardik Pandya? Sure they can," Doull said in an ICC video.

Shami was initially kept out of India's first eleven in their first four games. However, after Hardik Pandya's injury, he came back to the playing squad and bagged a five-wicket haul against New Zealand.

On Sunday, Shami picked up four wickets against England in Lucknow. After playing just two games in the extravagant tournament, the 33-year-old pacer took nine wickets.

Against England, Rohit Sharma's side dominated the match and sealed a 100-run win to keep their unbeaten streak alive in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

The 'Men in Blue' will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their forthcoming match of the tournament on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India are holding the top place in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 12 points.

