CWC 2023: Here's why Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis missed 2nd innings against Pakistan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 : Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis who made Pakistan bowlers toil hard with his knock of 122 was taken to hospital after suffering cramps on Tuesday in the ongoing World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket took to X, formerly Twitter to announce Kusal's absence from the field, "Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan. Dushan Hemantha is on the field for Mendis, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has taken over the wicketkeeping duties in the absence of Mendis."

https://x.com/OfficialSLC/status/1711737483170607348?s=20

Kusal's knock of 122 tumbled a couple of records, as before this World Cup, England with Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103), in 2019 became the first team to have two players score a century against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka have now joined the list after Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck a century each against Pakistan and powered The Lions to a massive total of 344/9.

This is also the highest total against Pakistan in the World Cup as they bested the previous record held by India of 336-5.

Mendis and Samarawickrama's record-shattering knocks posed various kinds of trouble to the Pakistan bowlers.

Both batters combined to stitch up a 211-run partnership after Pathum Nissanka laid the foundation for a high-scoring game with his 51 off 61 balls.

However, Pakistan went on to clinch the game, following hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan helping them to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after they defeated them by 6 wickets in their WC clash here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rizwan played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 121 while Abdullah Shafique slammed 113 and a fiery cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan chase 344 with 10 balls to spare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor