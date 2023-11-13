CWC 2023: ICC announces match officials for India-New Zealand semifinal clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the semifinal clash between India and New Zealand in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

"Rod Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand. The Australian and Richard Illingworth of England will be the on-field umpires for the Mumbai clash between the host nation and the 2019 runners-up, who beat India at the same stage four years ago," ICC said in an official statement.

In the first semifinal, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face New Zealand on Wednesday in the high-pressure clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia will face South Africa in the other semi-final on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

Illingworth was also an on-field umpire on that occasion when New Zealand won by 18 runs in a weather-affected match spread over two days at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.

Tucker stood in his first ODI in January 2009 and he is set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

Richard Kettleborough has also reached a century of ODIs during this competition and will add to his tally when he oversees the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.

Kettleborough's milestone arrived when the Netherlands played Sri Lanka on 21 October, and this will be the third consecutive World Cup in which he would have overseen a semi-final.

He will be joined on the field by Nitin Menon, officiating in his first World Cup, while Chris Gaffaney will act as third umpire. Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Javagal Srinath (match referee) complete the quintet.

Another milestone achieved during the World Cup was Ahsan Raza's 50th ODI, in the match between England and the Netherlands in Pune on 8 November.

ICC Manager of Umpires and Referees Sean Easey congratulated the match officials for their efforts.

"We are happy to announce the match officials for the semifinals of the World Cup. The officiating team has performed to a high standard to this point of the event, and I wish those in the knockouts all the very best," Easey said.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rod and Richard for their milestones during this World Cup. Such achievements are only earned via consistently strong performances which is a credit to each of them," he added.

