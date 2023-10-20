CWC 2023, Ind vs Ban: Ravindra Jadeja beats KL Rahul to win 'Fielder of the Match' award

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : For his spectacular diving catch at backward point against Bangladesh in ICC World Cup, India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won the fielder of the match award by fielding coach T Dilip, beating wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav.

In an entertaining behind-the-scenes video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Team India can be seen having fun in the dressing room as the fielding coach was announcing the medal winner.

The teammates surrounded Jadeja. Rahul, who won the award in the previous match, did the honours and handed the medal over to Jadeja, who placed it around the neck of India's fielding coach.

So far in the event, the winners of the medal have been proclaimed on television screens inside the dressing room. But Dilip took it a step further on Thursday when the best fielder of the match was declared on the stadium's large screen, shocking the entire Indian squad.

While giving the medal, the Indian fielding coach praised Rahul and Jadeja's excellent dives while fielding. Dilip later added that the team focuses on saving runs and not just one catch but overall performance, for which he chose Jadeja for the best fielding award.

"We have played enough. We all know that win isn't built-in runs or wickets. I think it is also built on marvellous catches, tremendous diving and today was a great example of that. Just not the way we save, but the numbers saved. Two game-changing catches by KL and Jadeja. We as a team saved 13 runs today. That was fantastic. So let's roll the carpet for today's evening star. On the field today one person was like a lion. Commanding on the field, outstanding effort with the direct hit, saving and fantastic top catch- Jadeja," Dilip said in a video posted by BCCI.tv.

"A grand win, a grand Medal Ceremony A celebration of "Giant" proportions This time the Dressing room BTS went beyond the boundary - quite literally," BCCI posted on X.

A grand win 🇮🇳 A grand Medal Ceremony 🏅 A celebration of "Giant" proportions 🔝 This time the Dressing room BTS went beyond the boundary - quite literally 😉 The moment you've all been waiting for is here 🎬 - By @28anand#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #INDvBAN WATCH 🎥🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2023

India wicketkeeper-batter Rahul, who won the 'Fielder of the Match' medal in India's last game against Pakistan, lauded Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav for good fielding in the game against Bangaldesh.

"I think I deserve it today, but also I have won it just the last game. So Dilip sir, just to keep it interesting, will give it to somebody else. And according to me, the contenders are just Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), obviously for the catch. And Kuldeep Yadav is not too far away because he was really good in the field today," KL Rahul said.

Kuldeep Yadav was also nominated for his outstanding ground fielding. Dilip praised Kuldeep's efforts and describes the significance of the award and how it demonstrates the team's fighting spirit.

"And here comes a big person who's been stretching his limits by every game. I think today we saw him outstandingly. Well, Kuldeep Yadav, you were outstanding. Like we have been speaking about this medal a lot and I think it's not just our medal. We made something that is beautiful, but also a testament to our skill, fitness and will to put our bodies on the line. KL please do the honours for me," Dilip further said in a video.

With four wins in 4 matches, the red-hot Men in Blue will lock horns with unbeaten New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor