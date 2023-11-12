CWC 2023: India beat Netherlands by 160 runs, finish league stage with 100 per cent win record

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : India maintained their winning streak in the league stage after beating the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After India's stellar performance in the first inning, the 'Men in Blue' bowling was successful in defending the 411-run target. Meanwhile, the 'Men in Blue' saw a change in their bowling attack as Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took charge in the second inning.

Following the 160-run win in Bengaluru, India registered its longest winning streak in World Cup history after staying unbeaten in 9 consecutive matches. Outdoing their 8-match winning streak in the 2003 World Cup.

Mohammed Siraj made the first breakthrough for India after he dismissed Wesley Barresi in 1.3 overs for four runs (NED 5-1).

At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, Netherlands was at 62/1.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged his first wicket of the game after defeating Colin Ackermann for 35 runs in the 12.1 overs (NED 66-2).

Jadeja picked up India's third wicket after he removed Max ODowd for 30 runs in 15.1 overs (NED 72-3).

The Dutch side reached the 100-run mark in the 23.2 overs.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards had to leave the crease after Virat Kohli dismissed him in the 24.3 overs for 17 runs (NED 111-4).

Bumrah bagged his first wicket of the game after removing Bas de Leede for 12 runs in the 31.6 overs (NED 144-5).

Siraj took Sybrand Engelbrecht's wicket in the 37.3 overs for 45 overs. Engelbrecht was the second-highest run scorer for the Dutch side in the second inning (NED 172-6).

The Netherlands reached the 200-run mark in 40.6 overs.

Logan van Beek was dismissed by Kuldeep in the 42.1 overs for 16 runs (NED 208-7).

Jadeja bagged his second wicket of the game after dismissing Roelof van der Merwe in the 43.4 overs for 16 runs (NED 225-8).

Bumrah dismissed Aryan Dutt in the 46.1 overs for 5 runs (NED 236-9).

Rohit Sharma took the wicket of the game as he dismissed Teja Nidamanuru for 54 runs in the 47.56 overs (NED 250-10).

Coming to India's bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each in their respective spell. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma picked up one wicket each against Netherlands.

After winning the toss, Rohit and Gill opened for the 'Men in Blue' and played a solid partnership of 100-run to give an early advantage to the host country.

At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, India was at 91/0 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on the crease.

'Men in Blue' reached the 100-run mark in the 11.4 overs.

Gill's inning came to an end after van Meekeren bagged his wicket in the 11.5 overs for 51 runs. Gill smashed three fours and fours sixes (IND 100-1).

Indian skipper Rohit had to leave the crease after Bas de Leede took his wicket in the 17.4 overs for 61 runs. He smashed eight fours and two sixes on Sunday (IND 129-2).

India reached the 150-run mark in the 21.3 overs.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli came to the crease in the 11.5 over after Shubman Gill was dismissed by van Meekeren. Kohli started off well and smashed his 71st ODI half-century in 53 balls, with five fours and one six.

However, Kohli's inning came to an end after van der Merwe bagged his wicket in the 28.4 overs for 51 runs. Kohli hit three fours and fours sixes against the Dutch side (IND 200-3).

India reached the 200-run mark in the 28.3 overs.

In the second powerplay after the end of 40 overs, India scored 193 runs. While the Dutch bowling attack picked up three wickets.

The host country crossed the 300-run mark in the 41.4 overs.

KL Rahul made his century in the 49.2 overs after smashing a six. Rahul made the fastest century for India in World Cups with just 62 balls.

India crossed the 400-run mark in the 49.2 overs.

In the 49.5 overs, de Leede removed KL Rahul for 102 runs from 64 balls. He smashed 11 fours and four sixes (IND 408-4).

The Dutch bowling attack displayed a disappointing performance after they failed to keep a check on India's run rate. Logan van Beek has been expensive in the first inning after he gifted 107 runs in his 10-over spell. Bas de Leede picked up two wickets in his spell. While Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe scalped one wicket each.

Shreyas Iyer was named the 'Player of the Match' against the Netherlands.

Brief score: India: Shreyas Iyer 128*(94), KL Rahul 102(64), Rohit Sharma 61 (54); Bas de Leede 2/82, Van der Merwe 1/53, Van Meekeren 1/90 vs Netherlands: Teja Nidamanuru 54(39), Sybrand Engelbrecht 45(80), Colin Ackermann 35(32); Mohammed Siraj 2/29, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Kuldeep Yadav 2/41.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor